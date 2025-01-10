BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The Swiss franc fell to an 8-day low of 0.9136 against the U.S. dollar, a 1-week low of 172.72 against the yen and a 2-day low of 0.9412 against the euro, from early highs of 0.9115, 173.68 and 0.9386, respectively.Against the pound, the franc edged down to 1.1241 from an early high of 1.1199.If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.93 against the greenback, 167.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the euro and 1.14 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX