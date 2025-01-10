ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly for the second straight month in November, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.The sales value dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.5 percent decrease in October. Economists had expected sales to increase by 0.2 percent.Sales of food items dropped by 0.1 percent over the month, and those of non-food goods contracted by 0.7 percent.The annual growth in retail sales moderated to 1.1 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX