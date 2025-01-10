Airbus has solidified its market leadership in 2024 by delivering 766 aircraft, surpassing analyst expectations despite ongoing supply chain challenges. The European aerospace giant managed to increase its deliveries by 31 units compared to the previous year, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of component shortages and supply constraints. This impressive performance catalyzed a significant stock price surge, with shares climbing to €159.50 in early trading, approaching December's intermediate high of €161. The achievement particularly stands out given the persistent challenges in parts availability and supply chain management that have affected the broader aerospace industry.

Analyst Outlook

Financial experts have responded enthusiastically to Airbus's performance, with several prominent institutions substantially raising their price targets. Some analysts are now projecting share prices exceeding €200, well above the current record high of €173 set in March 2024. The availability of engines is identified as a crucial factor for the company's continued growth trajectory in the upcoming year, while an anticipated dividend increase to €2.18 has generated additional investor interest in the stock.

