TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), Friday announced the results for fourth-quarter, revealing a year-over-year decline of 5.7 percent, primarily due to macro industry pricing and demand headwinds.For the quarter, revenue totaled $164.7 million, compared to last year's $174.6 million.Revenue for December stood at $54.3 million, representing a decline of 5.4 percent from $57.4 million in previous year.Looking ahead, the company expects revenue growth of 6.3 percent for the fiscal year 2024.In the pre-market hours, ChipMOS's stock is trading at $18.60, down 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX