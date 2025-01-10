WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):Earnings: -$265 million in Q1 vs. -$67 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q1 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $440 million or $0.51 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $39.459 billion in Q1 vs. $36.707 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.80Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX