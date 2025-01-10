ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced 2025 guidance for earnings of greater than $7.35 per share, which is more than 10 percent growth year-over-year compared to a normalized 2024 earnings per share baseline, excluding the 45-cent impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage in the September quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, 2025 earnings per share guidance represents greater than 19 percent growth year-over-year.Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO, said: Our differentiated strategy and best-in-class operations, combined with demand strength and an increasingly constructive industry backdrop, position us to deliver the best financial year in Delta's 100-year history, with pre-tax income greater than $6 billion, earnings per share greater than $7.35 and free cash flow of more than $4 billion.'For the first quarter, the company expects revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent with earnings of $0.70 to $1.00 per share.Dan Janki, CFO, said: 'As efficiency gains continue, we expect non-fuel unit cost growth to continue in the low-single digits for the full year 2025 as efficiencies offset the impact of slower capacity growth and continued investments in our people and the customer experience.'Fourth quarter bottom line totaled $843 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $3.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $1.85 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter revenue rose 9.4% to $15.56 billion from $14.22 billion last year. Adjusted operating revenue was $14.44 billion compared to $13.66 billion.Shares of Delta Air Lines are up 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX