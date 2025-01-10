ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced 2025 guidance for earnings of greater than $7.35 per share, which is more than 10 percent growth year-over-year compared to a normalized 2024 earnings per share baseline, excluding the 45-cent impact of the CrowdStrike-caused outage in the September quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, 2025 earnings per share guidance represents greater than 19 percent growth year-over-year.
Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO, said: Our differentiated strategy and best-in-class operations, combined with demand strength and an increasingly constructive industry backdrop, position us to deliver the best financial year in Delta's 100-year history, with pre-tax income greater than $6 billion, earnings per share greater than $7.35 and free cash flow of more than $4 billion.'
For the first quarter, the company expects revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent with earnings of $0.70 to $1.00 per share.
Dan Janki, CFO, said: 'As efficiency gains continue, we expect non-fuel unit cost growth to continue in the low-single digits for the full year 2025 as efficiencies offset the impact of slower capacity growth and continued investments in our people and the customer experience.'
Fourth quarter bottom line totaled $843 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $3.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $1.85 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter revenue rose 9.4% to $15.56 billion from $14.22 billion last year. Adjusted operating revenue was $14.44 billion compared to $13.66 billion.
Shares of Delta Air Lines are up 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.
