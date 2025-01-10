AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY), a Dutch paint and coating maker, said on Friday that it is planning to axe 211 roles in France and invest 22 million euros to establish the Montataire site as a flagship for decorative paint production.The company also plans to reorganize its commercial and support function and its distribution network, including the transfer of some outlets to independent partners and some closures.These plans were presented to Akzo Nobel's employee representatives and employees in France.As a result of these operational changes, a reduction of up to 211 positions and the creation of 29 jobs are expected in the country. The company currently has 1,300 staff in France.The consultation procedures for these plans have started with local social partners and the plans would be progressively implemented from May 2025 to the end of 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX