WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $615.9 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $509.1 million, or $2.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $590.9 million or $3.25 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $2.644 billion from $2.658 billion last year.Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $615.9 Mln. vs. $509.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.39 vs. $2.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.644 Bln vs. $2.658 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $13.40 - $13.80Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX