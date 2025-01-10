WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) maintained fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.80, with growth in U.S. Healthcare and International more than offset by a decline in U.S. Retail Pharmacy, a higher adjusted effective tax rate, and lower contributions from sale-leaseback and Cencora earnings.Net loss in the first quarter was $265 million compared to a net loss of $67 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher operating loss. Loss per share was $0.31 compared to a loss per share of $0.08. Adjusted EPS was $0.51 compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter reflecting a decrease of 23.4 percent on a constant currency basis. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.WBA first quarter sales increased 7.5 percent from prior year to $39.5 billion, an increase of 6.9 percent on a constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $37.42 billion in revenue.Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance are up 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX