WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) said it has lowered its growth outlook for net sales and operating income in fiscal 2025, and has also revised the lower end of comparable EPS growth guidance. The company has updated fiscal 2025 reported EPS outlook to $3.90 - $4.30 and comparable EPS outlook to $13.40 - $13.80. In October, the company projected comparable EPS in a range of $13.60 - $13.80.Third quarter bottom line came in at $615.9 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $509.1 million, or $2.76 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Constellation Brands reported adjusted earnings of $590.9 million or $3.25 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $2.64 billion from $2.66 billion last year.On January 8, 2025, board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on February 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX