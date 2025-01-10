WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kmala Harris has canceled her and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff's upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany.She will remain in the United States to support the federal response in California, Press Secretary Ernesto Apreza said in a statement.On Wednesday, President Joe Biden had canceled his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response to the catastrophic wildfires raging across Los Angeles.Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were scheduled to leave for Rome from Joint Base Andrews Thursday after attending a memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden made the decision to cancel his tour to Italy after returning Wednesday evening from Los Angeles, where he met with police, fire and emergency personnel fighting the major fires.At least 10 people have died as several major wildfires are burning in Los Angeles County for the fourth consecutive day.Tens of thousands of people have been advised to evacuate, while thousands have ost their homes and other valuables in the raging blaze.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX