WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent poll conducted by Gallup has found majority thinks history will rate Joe Biden's presidency negatively.Fifty-four percent of U.S. adults believe Biden will be remembered as a 'below average' or 'poor' president, while 19 percent say he will be evaluated as 'outstanding' or 'above average'. Another 26 percent think he will be regarded as 'average.'Compared with nine recent presidents included in the new Gallup poll, Biden rates most similarly to Richard Nixon, who has a 54 percent 'below average' or 'poor' rating. Biden receives more 'poor' reviews than Nixon does (37 percent vs. 30 percent).George W. Bush and Donald Trump also received more negative than positive evaluations among recent presidents, with Trump getting both relatively high positive (40 percent) and negative ratings (44 percent) for his first term.John Kennedy is rated best by Americans - with a net rating of +68, while Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama also get substantially favorable reviews.The results are based on a Gallup poll conducted during December 2-18, before the death of Jimmy Carter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX