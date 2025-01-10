SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The United States and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on principles concerning nuclear exports and cooperation for peaceful purposes.This MOU, signed by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of State with South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, finalizes the provisional understanding they reached in November.The United States and South Korea have worked together on civil nuclear power for more than 70 years. The cornerstone of this cooperation reflects the two allied countries' mutual dedication to maximizing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy under the highest international standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation.This MOU provides a framework for the parties to cooperate in expanding civil nuclear power in third countries while strengthening their respective administration of export controls on civil nuclear technology. It will also provide a pathway to help both countries keep up with the emergence of new technologies in this sector, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX