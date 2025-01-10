LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Home Office says a total of 16,400 illegal migrants have been deported fom the country since the new conservative government assumed power in July.The government's target to drive removal of foreign criminals and immigration offenders to highest level since 2018 has been smashed, the UK Home Office said in a press release.Since the government came to office, enforced returns are up 24 percent compared to the same 12 months before, and Britain's streets have been made safer with the removal of 2,580 foreign criminals - a 23 percent increase on last year, it added.??Bespoke charter flights have removed immigration offenders to countries around the world, including 4 of the biggest returns flights in the UK's history carrying more than 800 people. Individuals removed since the election include criminals convicted of drug offences, theft, rape and murder.?By restarting asylum processing to help clear the backlog and redeploying 1,000 staff to work on immigration enforcement, the government has been able to achieve this level of removals within 6 months of coming to office.On Thursday, the government also announced the introduction of a new sanctions regime designed to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration, holding accountable those making money by putting lives at risk in the Channel.Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, 'This government was elected on a promise of change - and within just 6 months we have redeployed resources for a scheme that returned just 4 volunteers and instead worked to remove 16,400 people with no right to be here'.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX