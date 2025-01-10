Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc announces Sara Mathew will not seek re-election

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Directorate Change

Carnival Corporation & plc announces Sara Mathew will not seek re-election

MIAMI (January 10, 2025) - In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that Sara Mathew has decided that she will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meetings of Shareholders (the "AGM") to allow her to focus on her other business ventures. She will therefore step down from the Boards of Directors of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc at the conclusion of the AGM, which is expected to take place in April 2025.

Micky Arison, Chair of the Boards, said: "On behalf of the Boards, I would like to thank Sara for her service and significant contributions to the Boards and the Audit Committees. We wish her well in her future endeavors."