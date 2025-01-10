Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220
Xetra
10.01.25
15:35 Uhr
20,900 Euro
-0,160
-0,76 %
PR Newswire
10.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc announces Sara Mathew will not seek re-election

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc announces Sara Mathew will not seek re-election

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Directorate Change

Carnival Corporation & plc announces Sara Mathew will not seek re-election

MIAMI (January 10, 2025) - In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that Sara Mathew has decided that she will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meetings of Shareholders (the "AGM") to allow her to focus on her other business ventures. She will therefore step down from the Boards of Directors of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc at the conclusion of the AGM, which is expected to take place in April 2025.

Micky Arison, Chair of the Boards, said: "On behalf of the Boards, I would like to thank Sara for her service and significant contributions to the Boards and the Audit Committees. We wish her well in her future endeavors."


© 2025 PR Newswire
