COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation accelerated in December to the highest level in seven months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 1.6 percent increase in November.The utility group had contributed half of the overall inflation, particularly rent, electricity, and district heating, the agency said.Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 4.7 percent from 3.9 percent. Transportation costs rebounded 0.3 percent, and health costs were 1.8 percent more expensive.Meanwhile, the annual price growth in electricity, heating, and housing for residential use was 3.2 percent in December versus 3.5 percent in November.Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, climbed to 1.5 percent from 1.2 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX