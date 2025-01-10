ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production grew for the first time in six months in November, driven by strong growth in the utility sector, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.Industrial production posted an annual decline of 1.5 percent in November, reversing a 3.1 percent drop in October.Among sectors, production of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supplies advanced 11.1 percent annually in November. Output produced in the manufacturing sector rose 1.2 percent, while there was a 6.6 percent contraction seen in the mining and quarrying segment.Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 2.9 percent in November, in contrast to a 0.9 percent fall in October.Separate official data showed that Turkey's jobless rate dropped slightly to 8.6 percent in November from 8.7 percent in the previous month.The number of unemployed decreased to 3.072 million in November from 3.156 million a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX