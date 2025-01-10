Elis announces the acquisition of Wäscherei Bodensee

in Switzerland

Saint-Cloud, 10 January 2025 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Wäscherei Bodensee AG in Switzerland.

The company, which operates two laundries in the central and eastern region of the country, offers rental-maintenance services in flat linen, mainly for Healthcare (hospitals and nursing homes) and Hospitality customers. The company currently employs 220 people, and the management team will remain in place and will continue to grow the business.

In 2024, Wäscherei Bodensee delivered c. €27 million revenue; the acquisition will be consolidated in the financial statements from January 1, 2025.

This new acquisition will strengthen the Elis network in Switzerland and expand the Healthcare customer portfolio in the country.

