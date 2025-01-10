Anzeige
WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EL
Tradegate
10.01.25
18:39 Uhr
19,140 Euro
-0,450
-2,30 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2025 17:42 Uhr
Elis announces the acquisition of Wäscherei Bodensee in Switzerland

Finanznachrichten News

Elis announces the acquisition of Wäscherei Bodensee
in Switzerland

Saint-Cloud, 10 January 2025 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Wäscherei Bodensee AG in Switzerland.

The company, which operates two laundries in the central and eastern region of the country, offers rental-maintenance services in flat linen, mainly for Healthcare (hospitals and nursing homes) and Hospitality customers. The company currently employs 220 people, and the management team will remain in place and will continue to grow the business.

In 2024, Wäscherei Bodensee delivered c. €27 million revenue; the acquisition will be consolidated in the financial statements from January 1, 2025.

This new acquisition will strengthen the Elis network in Switzerland and expand the Healthcare customer portfolio in the country.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
