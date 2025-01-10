LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Slovenia declined in November mainly due to weaker output in the utilities sector, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday.Production fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in November with the output in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector registering a 17.2 percent slump.Manufacturing output grew 1.0 percent and the mining and quarrying production surged 26.1 percent.Industrial production shrunk 1.4 percent from October led by a 1.5 percent fall in the manufacturing output.The industrial turnover stagnated annually in November and fell 0.5 percent from the previous month.Stocks were higher by 8.6 percent from a year ago and 0.4 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX