BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - North Macedonia's industrial producer prices rose at a faster pace in November, preliminary data from the State Statistical Office showed on Friday.Producer prices rose 5.5 percent year-on-year following a 5.1 percent increase in October, the report said.Prices in the mining and quarrying sector rose 10.6 percent and those in manufacturing increased 4.9 percent. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply industry prices were 14.3 percent higher.Prices rose 0.6 percent from October when they were 0.7 percent higher than in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX