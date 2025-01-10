NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - House prices in Cyprus rose at a faster pace for a second straight quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.The house price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter following a 2.5 percent increase in the previous three months.House prices were 0.7 percent higher than in the second quarter when they rose 1.2 percent. The quarterly increase was the third in a row.The HPI reading rose to 113.6 from 112.9 in the previous three months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX