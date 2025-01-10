NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - The total registrations of motor vehicles in Cyprus declined during December amid weaker demand for passenger cars, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.Registrations decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 2,836 vehicles. Passenger car sales shrunk 16.9 percent.In the January to December period, the total registrations grew 9.1 percent to 38,410 units. Passenger car sales were 4.9 percent higher.The share of petrol-powered passenger cars to the total shrunk to 48.6 percent from 57.5 percent a year ago.The share of diesel-powered cars rose to 10.3 percent from 10.2 percent in 2023 and that of electric cars from 2.7 percent to 4.0 percent. The share of hybrid cars surged from 29.6 percent to 37.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX