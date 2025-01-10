BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Prices of residential dwellings in Croatia grew at a faster annual pace in the third quarter, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.The house price index rose 12.3 percent year-on-year following a 10.0 percent increase in the second quarter. House price inflation accelerated for a second quarter in a row.This was the biggest increase since the second quarter of 2023 when house prices rose nearly 14 percent.Prices of newly built dwellings rose 4.4 percent and those of existing homes grew 13.5 percent.The City of Zagreb registered a 7.7 percent increase in house prices compared to a year ago.House prices grew 2.4 percent from the second quarter when they were 4.3 percent higher sequentially.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX