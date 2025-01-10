LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A recent analysis, published in the European Heart Journal, regarding coffee consumption of over 40,000 adults have found that individuals who drink coffee in the morning face fewer heart-related issues than those who don't.The study, led by a team from Tulane University in New Orleans, followed the individuals for a period of almost ten years, keeping track of their coffee drinking habits. The researchers also considered factors, such as age, sex, physical activity, and sleep patterns.'This is the first study testing coffee drinking timing patterns and health outcomes,' epidemiologist Lu Qi, from Tulane University, noted. 'Our findings indicate that it's not just whether you drink coffee or how much you drink, but the time of day when you drink coffee that's important.''We don't typically give advice about timing in our dietary guidance, but perhaps we should be thinking about this in the future.'The findings revealed that morning coffee drinkers, when compared to those who consumed coffee at any other part of the day, were 16 percent less likely to die of any health-related causes, whereas 31 percent were less likely to suffer from cardiovascular deaths.However, the researchers didn't find the actual reason behind this conclusion. The potential explanation is that all-day drinkers experience sleeplessness as well as higher blood pressure due to the disruption of melatonin, which is crucial for inducing sleep in the brain, causing cardiovascular diseases.'Overall, we must accept the now substantial evidence that coffee drinking, particularly in the morning hours, is likely to be healthy,' Prof Thomas Luscher, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals in London, noted, as per The Guardian.'Thus, drink your coffee, but do so in the morning!', Luscher added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX