WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Friday announced a total company net sales increase of 4.9 percent and a comparable sales increase of 5.8 percent for the nine-week holiday period ended January 4, 2025.For the Nordstrom banner, net sales increased 3.7 percent and comparable sales increased 6.5 percent, while Nordstrom Rack banner net sales increased 7.4 percent and comparable sales increased 4.3 percent.'As a result of our efforts to remain competitive in the promotional environment and the strength of our offering, our holiday sales in November and December exceeded the expectations we shared during our most recent earnings call,' said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. 'For the full year, we're raising our topline outlook and reaffirming our profitability guidance.'Based on holiday results, the company has updated its fiscal 2024 outlook. The company now expects revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 1.5 to 2.5 percent versus the 53-week fiscal 2023, which includes an approximately 135 basis point unfavorable impact from the 53rd week, compared with its prior outlook of flat to 1.0 percent growth.Additionally, the company expects comparable sales growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023, compared with its prior outlook of 1.0 to 2.0 percent growth.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX