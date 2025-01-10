SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Genius Group Limited (GNS) a Singapore-based education technology company focused on AI and Bitcoin, Friday announced that it has expanded its Bitcoin Treasury with a $5 million purchase, increasing its total holdings to 372 units valued at $35 million, averaging $94,047 per Bitcoin.The company, with a high stock beta of 10.68, is pursuing a Bitcoin-first strategy announced on November 12, aiming to allocate 90% of its reserves, with an initial target of $120 million in Bitcoin investments.Genius Group has surpassed its Bitcoin Treasury schedule, achieving 30% of its $120 million target early. As of Thursday, the market value of its Bitcoin holdings aligns with its purchase price, reflecting the current Bitcoin price of $94,000 per unit.The company's market capitalization is $40.32 million, with a BTC/Price ratio of 83%. Over the past year, the company reported $16.15 million in revenue but is burning through cash, according to InvestingPro analysis, while maintaining a strong current ratio of 2.52.GNS has raised its loan with Arch Lending, a crypto-backed platform, from $10 million to $14 million, with a 40% loan-to-value ratio. Additionally, the company approved a Founder Compensation Plan for CEO Roger Hamilton, tied to milestones, including growing the Bitcoin Treasury's net asset value to $1 billion within the next decade.Friday GNS closed at $0.6551 or 2.3594% higher and after market hours dropped and closed at $0.6502 or 0.7480% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX