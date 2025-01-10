Anzeige
WKN: A40WFP | ISIN: US26605Q3048
PR Newswire
10.01.2025 22:59 Uhr
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Name Change to Eason Technology Limited

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings ("DXF" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: DXFFY, DXFFD) is pleased to announce that effective on January 10, 2025, the Company will change its name to "Eason Technology Limited". The trading symbol of the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs") and the CUSIP number remain unchanged.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China. The Company was formerly a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China, but has suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

SOURCE Dunxin Financial Holding Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
