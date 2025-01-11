CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), in a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, on Friday announced that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's 2024 compensation grew 18 percent to $74.6 million from $63.2 million in the prior year.The total pay for 2024 includes $3 million base salary, $58.09 million stock awards, $12 million non-equity incentive plan compensation and other compendation of $1.52 million.Cook pay package for fiscal 2023 includes $3 million base salary, stock awards of $46.97 million, $10.7 million non-equity incentive plan compensation and other compendation of $2.53 million.His base salary of $3 million has remained unchanged in past three years, according to the filing.Further, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri received an overall pay package edging up to $27.1 million for fiscal 2024, compared to a year-earlier $26.9 million.Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams got pay package of $27.1 million in 2024, slightly up from prior year's $26.9 million.In addition to executive compensation, investors will vote on four outside proposal at the meeting on Feb. 25. The company opposed opposed shareholder proposal to end its diversity program. The company said the proposal was an inappropriate attempt to restrict Apple's business operations and that it already assesses legal and regulatory risks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX