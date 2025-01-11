ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Georgia Power has restored power to more than 230,000 customers after Winter Storm Cora, which brought heavy snow, freezing rain and ice to North Georgia.As of Saturday morning, less than 60,000 customers remain impacted.Georgia Power stated that the crews are in the field now and the company expects that nearly all impacted customers who can receive power, will be reconnected today.The company's rapid response to the storm has been possible through the implementation of new 'smart grid' technologies and the quick work of pre-positioned teams who were ready to respond as soon as conditions were safe to do so.Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (SO), America's premier energy company.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX