Vision Marine Technologies Announces 2025 Boat Show Schedule

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company", "Vision Marine", "we", "us", "our") (Nasdaq:VMAR), a leading innovator in electric marine propulsion, is pleased to announce its schedule for the upcoming boat show season. The company will showcase its groundbreaking electric powertrain technology, its latest innovative electric boats, and, for the first time, electric pontoons available for purchase and delivery started spring 2025. Different boats, including E-Motion equipped models, will be showcased at select locations, ensuring a varied experience tailored to each show. Attendees will have the opportunity to see, test, and buy these newly added models in Vision Marine's product lineup, with purchase inquiries available at all locations, even if specific boat models vary by show.

These events provide an excellent opportunity for boating enthusiasts, industry professionals, and potential customers to experience firsthand the unparalleled performance, sustainability, and craftsmanship that define Vision Marine's offerings. Additionally, Vision Marine is leveraging these boat shows to expand its operations and grow its dealer network for both new and existing product lines.

2025 Boat Show Schedule:

• Hartford Boat Show: Hartford, CT - January 16-19

• Los Angeles Boat Show: Pomona, CA - January 16-20

• Toronto International Boat Show: Toronto, ON - January 18-26

• New York Boat Show: New York, NY - January 22-26

• Long Beach Boat Show: Long Beach, CA - January 30-February 2

• Miami International Boat Show: Miami, FL - February 12-16

• San Diego Boat Show: Del Mar, CA - February 13-16

• Montreal Boat Show: Montreal, QC - February 20-23

• Atlantic City Boat Show: Atlantic City, NJ - February 26-March 2

• Palm Beach International Boat Show: Palm Beach, FL - March 19-23

• Newport Beach Boat Show: Newport Beach, CA - May 1-4, 2025

• South Florida (SoFlo) Boat Show: South Florida, FL - May 15-18, 2025

Experience Vision Marine's Innovations

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Engage with Vision Marine's team of experts.

• Witness live demonstrations of the industry's leading electric powertrains, with specific models varying by location.

• Discover Vision Marine's commitment to sustainability and zero-emission boating.

• Explore the latest advancements in electric boating technology and design.

• Test and purchase Vision Marine's new electric pontoons, designed to deliver exceptional performance and available for delivery in spring 2025. Please note that test and purchase opportunities for pontoons are specific to select locations.

Join Us on the Waterfront

"We are excited to bring our innovative electric boating solutions to these renowned shows and connect with boating enthusiasts across North America," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. "This season's lineup reflects our commitment to sustainability, performance, and our dedication to redefining the boating experience. We are also focused on expanding our dealer network through these events, ensuring that our innovative electric boats and powertrains reach a broader audience. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Vision Marine representatives at shows to inquire about the full product range and book seat trials. The addition of our new electric pontoons marks a significant step forward, giving customers the ability to test and own cutting-edge electric boats ready for delivery as early as this spring."

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is transforming the marine industry with its revolutionary E-Motion outboard powertrain system. Combining advanced battery technology, high-efficiency motors, proprietary software, and innovative assembly techniques, Vision Marine is driving the shift to sustainable, electric-powered recreational boating.

