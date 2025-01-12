CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Imports are expected to slip 1.5 percent on year after shedding 3.9 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.3 percent, up from 6.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $100.00 billion, up from $97.44 billion a month earlier.Australia will see December results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and for job advertisements from ANZ Bank. In November, inflation was seen higher by 0.2 percent on month, while jobs were down 1.3 percent on month.New Zealand will see November numbers for building consents; in October, consents were down 5.2 percent on month.Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Respect For The Aged Day and will re-open on Tuesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX