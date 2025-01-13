WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valencia, California-based Bestway Sandwiches Inc. has called back around 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products citing the potential to be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.The recall involves 20-oz. carton packages containing 'CASA MAMITA CHICKEN & CHEESE TAQUITOS,' with Best By Dates 07/03/25 and 09/25/25. They bear establishment number 'EST. P-40327' on the carton package.The impacted frozen chicken and cheese taquito items were produced on July 3 and September 25, 2024, and shipped to select ALDI grocery stores across the United States.The recall was initiated after the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint about founding a piece of metal in the frozen chicken and cheese taquito product. The agency received another consumer complaint about a dental injury from the product.There have been no additional reports of injury or illness due to consumption of the recalled product so far, but, consumers are urged to contact a healthcare provider if they are concerned about any issues.Over concern that some product may be in consumers' freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return them to the place of purchase.In similar incidents, the FSIS in early January issued a public health alert for Stockyards Packing Co. LLC's Turner Farm branded frozen, raw ground beef products due to potential contamination with hard plastic and metal pieces. The products were not requested for recall since they are unavailable for purchase.In December, Fort Worth, Texas-based Alcon Laboratories, affiliated to Swiss eye care device firm Alcon Inc., recalled one lot of Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count, as it was found to contain a foreign substance, which was identified as a type of fungus.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX