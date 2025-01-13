BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said it delivered 310,718 cars in 2024, a slight decline of three percent compared to the previous year. The share of electrified sports cars increased from 22 to 27 percent.Looking ahead to 2025, Detlev von Platen said: 'We do expect that the economic and geopolitical conditions will challenge us more than ever in 2025. Nevertheless, our goal is to further strengthen our brand globally and to exploit market potential. We will do this in line with demand in the individual regions in order to remain true to our principle of value-based sales in the future.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX