Teva Pharmaceuticals International, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), has entered into a strategic collaboration with Klinge Biopharma GmbH and Formycon AG for the semi-exclusive commercialization of FYB203, Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Eylea in Europe, excluding Italy, and in Israel. Klinge has in-licensed the global commercialization rights to FYB203 from Formycon.Teva will lead the commercialization of FYB203 in the designated regions, to be marketed under the brand name AHZANTIVE3. Klinge will receive milestone payments and a portion from the products revenue.