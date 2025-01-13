The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.01.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.01.2025Aktien1 CA03349X1015 Andean Precious Metals Corp.2 KYG212151016 China Renaissance Holdings Ltd.3 KYG733101318 Redco Properties Group Ltd.4 US0239391016 Amentum Holdings Inc.5 US00217D1000 AST SpaceMobile Inc.6 CA79957A3029 Sanatana Resources Inc.7 KYG8656L1308 TH International Ltd.Anleihen1 FR001400WM69 Banque Stellantis France S.A.2 XS2969695084 Ferrovial SE3 US403949AS99 HF Sinclair Corp.4 US455780EA06 Indonesien, Republik5 US05946KAS06 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.6 XS2977947105 Heathrow Funding Ltd.7 XS2975280509 Polen, Republik8 XS2974156031 SELP Finance S.a.r.l.9 XS2978482169 E.ON SE10 US455780DZ65 Indonesien, Republik11 XS2970332552 Indonesien, Republik12 IT0005631590 Italien, Republik13 US683234ET12 Ontario, Provinz14 XS2975276143 Polen, Republik15 USP989MJBY67 YPF S.A.16 XS2959514519 AIB Group PLC17 XS2974146156 Asian Development Bank18 US05964HBJ32 Banco Santander S.A.19 US05964HBK05 Banco Santander S.A.20 US168863EE43 Chile, Republik21 XS2969264857 GRENKE AG22 US403949AR17 HF Sinclair Corp.23 IT0005631608 Italien, Republik24 XS2975149381 New York Life Global Funding25 PTOTEAOE0005 Portugal, Republik26 XS2965663656 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci [PKO] Bank Polski S.A.27 US842400JH78 Southern California Edison Co.28 US842400JG95 Southern California Edison Co.29 DE000A3513T6 Berlin, Land30 XS2978594989 E.ON SE31 US4581X0ES30 Inter-American Development Bank32 XS2978479298 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development33 XS2976284450 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development34 DE000NLB5AA6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-35 DE000RLP1577 Rheinland-Pfalz, Land