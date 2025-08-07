Work has commenced on the Gold Strike Two Project.

Planned exploration work will comprise stream sediment sampling, soil sampling and rock sampling to further develop two distinct anomalous zones.

Discovered sheeted quartz veins in two separate locations on Gold Strike Two Project.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has commenced an initial exploration program on its Gold Strike Two Project in the Rogue Plutonic Complex region, Yukon. The Gold Strike Two Project is located in the Tombstone Gold Belt, approximately 15km east of Snowline Gold Corp's ("Snowline") Valley gold deposit.

Peter Miles, CEO commented "Sanatana has commenced our initial exploration program in Yukon. We are pleased to report that field crews have discovered two instances of sheeted quartz veins from two separate locations on Gold Strike Two. One is hosted in the Rogue intrusion and one is hosted in hornfels; we note that in both locations there are up to ten veins per metre. Although we cannot say without receiving assays from the associated samples that the sheeted quartz veins are mineralized, we are certainly pleased to see them on the first day of exploration as shown in the photos below.

"The Rogue Plutonic Complex region is known to host RIRGS-type mineralization which often occur in clusters. Our initial exploration highlights the underexplored nature of this prospective district. We look forward to reporting results when available."

Photo 1 - Sheeted Quartz veins in the Rogue Intrusive

Photo 2 - Sheeted Quartz Veins Hosted in Hornfels After Siltstone

Gold Strike Two Project

The Rogue Pluton is considered prospective to potentially host reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) style mineralization. RIRGS deposits are a type of gold deposit found in specific geological settings, notably within the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon, Canada. The Gold Strike Two Project lies within the eastern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1).

These deposits are associated with reduced (low-oxygen) plutonic intrusions, typically mid-Cretaceous granitic bodies, and are characterized by gold mineralization hosted in sheeted quartz veins, skarns, or disseminated forms. RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. The most significant RIRGS deposit in the region occurs on the adjacent Rogue Project of Snowline Gold Corp. at their Valley Gold Deposit, which is approximately 15 km west-northwest of the Goldstrike Two Project.

Figure 1: Location of the Gold Strike Two Project

The Gold Strike Two Project exploration work will take place on the underexplored Rogue intrusive. Previous work revealed two separate anomalous zones (see Figures 2 and 3 below), one in the southern edge of the intrusion where there are anomalous stream sediment samples in Au, Cu, As and Zn, and one in the northwestern edge where stream sediments are anomalous in Au, Bi, W and U. The results from the historic stream sediment samples suggest the intrusion might be a composite intrusion with at least a southern phase and a northern phase. The stream sampling results disclosed in this news release are historical in nature. Sanatana has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the result of the historical exploration work presented here. The Company plans to use this historic data to help guide its current exploration work.

Figure 2: Gold Strike Two Stream Sediment Results

Figure 3: Gold Strike Two Geology: Tungsten, Calcium and Silver

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Derek Torgerson P.Geo, B.Sc Geology. Mr. Torgerson is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Torgerson is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

This news release references mineral deposits which are nearby, or adjacent to, the Gold Strike Two Project. Readers are cautioned that mineralization on nearby properties, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Gold Strike Two Project.

About Sanatana Resources Inc.

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information may involve but is not limited to, statements with respect exploration on the Company's properties and hypotheses about mineral systems.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

