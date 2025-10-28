HIGHLIGHTS

Initial exploration has confirmed the presence of a reduced intrusive related gold systems ("RIRGS"), possibly in multiple zones.

Gold assays returned >100ppb, up to 478 ppb, from three locations.

Assays showed high levels of pathfinder elements - bismuth, arsenic, copper, molybdenum and tungsten - with bismuth and arsenic reporting over limits (>10,000 ppm) and tungsten reporting up to 2,920 ppm.

Sheeted veins hosted in the Rogue Granitic Intrusive and associated hornfels were located in multiple locations on the Gold Strike Two property.

Gold Strike launches new corporate website and announces advertising services agreement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: SADMF) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") reports assay results from the initial helicopter-supported exploration program completed in August on its Gold Strike Two Project. Eighty rock samples were collected and submitted for analysis, and the Company is encouraged to report that results show gold-bearing, RIRGS-style mineralization in multiple areas.

Peter Miles, CEO, stated: "It is indeed encouraging to discover a gold-bearing RIRGS system with high levels of pathfinder elements including off-scale bismuth and arsenic so early in the exploration of Gold Strike Two. That we have significantly upgraded the prospectivity of Gold Strike Two so quickly speaks highly of the potential of the project claims and the calibre of our geological team. We look forward to our 2026 exploration program."

Company President, Buddy Doyle, commented: "Stepping out of the helicopter for the first time on Gold Strike Two we immediately found mineralized boulder float consisting of sheeted quartz veins hosted in granodiorite and hornfels. Over the subsequent 10-day program, our crews traced this glacial/ fluvial float train for roughly 1.5 kilometres identifying both boulders and outcrop within granodiorite, as well as mineralized hornfels found on the adjacent, hanging valleys.

"The systems found are associated with the Rogue Intrusion and associated hornfels sediments. The Rogue Intrusion is the largest Mayo-suite intrusion in the district, the same intrusive cluster that also hosts Snowline Gold's Valley deposit 15km to the west."

Figure 1. Location of the Gold Strike properties in Yukon.

Figure 2. Location of Au Samples.

Red outline marks property boundary. Areas which returned >0.1g/t (100 ppb) gold samples or a cluster of elevated pathfinder elements have been given prospect names. Table 1 lists those prospects with gold values, how many samples were taken at that site, the number of samples that contain >0.1 g/t Au and the maximum gold value. Table 2 gives the same treatment for the pathfinder elements. Note from Table 2 that the pathfinder suite shows great variety between the different prospects, either suggesting different mineral systems or one or two larger zoned systems. Differences between the prospects are further illustrated in the photographs provided in Figures 4, 5 and 6.

Figure 3. Location of Pathfinder Elements.

Table 1. Summary of Au results from 2025 field program rock samples.

Prospect zone Number of samples1 Number over 100 ppb Au Max Au Assay Hornfels 7 2 478 ppb Corner Store 6 1 406 ppb TOR 14 2 217 ppb Up-Ice 9 nil nil Argeren's Daughter 8 nil nil Iron Sentinel 9 nil nil Total 53



1 Of the 80 samples, 27 did not cluster around an area where assay confirmed mineralization (named prospect) and are consider barren.

Table 2. Summary of pathfinder element findings from 2025 field program rock samples.

Prospect zone Number of samples Pathfinder element Number over threshold1 Max Pathfinder

Assay Hornfels 7 Ag

As

Bi

Cu

Mo

Sb

Sn

W 2

3

6

0

1

6

2

0 1.65 ppm

358 ppm

19.9 ppm

-

70.8 ppm

4.95 ppm

12.5 ppm

- Corner Store 6 Ag

As

Bi

Cu

Mo

Sb

Sn

W 1

1

3

1

0

2

2

0 4.61 ppm

>10,000 ppm

46 ppm

1195 ppm

-

31.5 ppm

63.9 ppm

- TOR 14 Ag

As

Bi

Cu

Mo

Sb

Sn

W 8

5

11

8

7

9

0

10 22 ppm

588 ppm

>10,000 ppm

5,750 ppm

6,950 ppm

78.2 ppm

-

2,920 ppm Up-Ice 9 Ag

As

Bi

Cu

Mo

Sb

Sn

W 3

3

6

0

2

4

0

1 12.5 ppm

>10,000 ppm

13.5 ppm

-

79 ppm

32.6 ppm

-

293 ppm Argeren's Daughter 8 Ag

As

Bi

Cu

Mo

Sb

Sn

W 1

0

2

0

2

1

0

0 1.49 ppm

-

4.7 ppm

-

36 ppm

5.59 ppm

-

- Iron Sentinel 9 Ag

As

Bi

Cu

Mo

Sb

Sn

W 0

1

0

0

0

2

1

1 -

266 ppm

-

-

-

4.35 ppm

17.3 ppm

50.7 ppm 1 Threshold values for each element used to define anomalous samples: Ag >1ppm, As >100ppm, Bi > 1ppm, Cu >1,000 ppm, Mo > 10pppm, Sb > 1ppm, Sn >10ppm, W >50ppm.

Figure 4. Photographs of the of hornfels with sheeted quartz veins that hosted the mineralization at the Hornfels prospect.

Figure 5. Photographs of the mineralization at the TOR prospect, the right photo is the sample that went over limit (>10,000).

Figure 6. Sheeted quartz veins hosted in the Rogue granodiorite, at the Up-Ice prospect, note the different character to the TOR prospect (see Figure 5).

The rock samples reported here were collected as part of routine first-pass prospecting when the geologist and field crews survey the property for signs of mineralization and collect rocks of interest with the goal of locating areas of interest. Therefore these samples are not necessarily representative of mineralization in the areas sampled.

Corporate Update

Website Launch

Gold Strike has launched its new corporate website at www.goldstrikeresourcescorp.com. The redesigned site provides improved access to corporate information, project updates, investor materials, and technical disclosures. The website reflects Gold Strike's commitment to transparency and engagement with shareholders and stakeholders, and will serve as a central hub for ongoing news and exploration developments.

Advertising Services Agreement

On October 27, 2025, the Company entered into an advertising services agreement (the "Advertising Services Agreement") with Piccadilly Capital Group ("Piccadilly"). Pursuant to the Advertising Services Agreement, Piccadilly has agreed to provide tailored marketing services in support of the Company's business development and investor relations. The Advertising Services Agreement will remain in effect for three months commencing on the date that the Company receives TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval for the Advertising Services Agreement. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Advertising Services Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Piccadilly, the Company has agreed, subject to TSX-V approval, to pay Piccadilly a service fee of US$250,000, plus applicable taxes. Piccadilly is an arm's length party to the Company.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Piccadilly as compensation for its services. The contact information for Piccadilly is: Piccadilly Capital Group, 101 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7TB, United Kingdom. The contact person of Piccadilly is Benjamin Hayward, email: Benjamin@piccadillycapitalgroup.co.uk, phone number: +447440350403.

The Advertising Services Agreement is subject to applicable securities law and TSX-V Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

The Company is spending an estimated C$350,350 plus applicable tax on marketing with Piccadilly, based on the Bank of Canada's currency exchange rate as at October 24, 2025 (US$1.00 = C$1.4014).

CUSIP

Following the Company's change of name from Sanatana Resources Inc. to Gold Strike Resources Corp., the Company's CUSIP is now 38074C104 and its ISIN is CA38074C1041.

QA/QC

Samples were freighted by chain of custody to the ALS Global preparation lab in Terrace, BC, where once processed were sent for assay in Vancouver, BC. ALS Global is an independent ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified geochemistry laboratory. The approximately 2 kg rock samples were crushed <2mm 70% then split to 250 g, pulverized to <75um (85% passing) then a 30g sample was split for fire assay (Au-ICP21) with a ICP-AES finish for gold and a 0.25 g sample for multi-element ICP MS using a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61). The lab submits internal standards, duplicates and blanks and all of these reported within their expected limits.

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of David Kelsch P.Geo. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Kelsch is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

