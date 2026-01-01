Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") reports that all matters submitted for approval at Gold Strike's annual meeting of shareholders held on December 23, 2025 as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated November 21, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. In addition to customary annual general meeting approvals, the Company's shareholders voted, subject to approval of the TSXV, to replace the Company's existing option plan with an omnibus incentive plan. The omnibus incentive plan provides for the issuance of (1) options to acquire up to 10% of the common shares issued and outstanding at the date of the stock option grant; and (2) up to 6,930,577 restricted share units. A total of 39,115,785 common shares, representing 56.44% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting were represented.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.