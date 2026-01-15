Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company", "Gold Strike" or "GSR") is pleased to provide a year end 2025 update. Significant accomplishments achieved by GSR during 2025, include establishing a strong relationship with LIRECA Resources Inc. ("LIRECA") and Florin Resources Inc. (collectively "The LIRECA Group") acquiring a 100% ownership of Gold Strike One and Gold Strike Two (Yukon, Canada) and a 60% ownership of Oweegee (Golden Triangle, BC), significantly strengthening the advisory team, balance sheet and stock price, and beginning exploration in Yukon, with early-stage success. As transformative as 2025 was for GSR, looking forward to 2026 GSR has multiple catalysts to drive further growth and shareholder value, including additional M&A opportunities and further exploration of the Company's properties.

Peter Miles, CEO stated, "We begin 2026 in an excellent position to build on our 2025 accomplishments. GSR's properties, management team and our relationship with LIRECA represent a strong foundation on which to build a successful gold exploration company."

HIGHLIGHTS

Established relationship with The LIRECA Group

The LIRECA Group, controlled by John Fiorino, is a mining project generator that has acquired an impressive portfolio of mineral properties in British Columbia, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, with a focus on Yukon. During 2025, as announced in the Company's news releases of July 3, 2025 and May 6, 2025, GSR acquired Gold Strike One and Gold Strike Two from the LIRECA Group. The LIRECA Group has additional significant quartz claims in Yukon as referred to in the Company's news releases of May 6, 2025 and June 4, 2025.

John Fiorino, the principal of the LIRECA Group, commented that the LIRECA Group looks forward to further discussions with GSR's management to explore additional mineral property transactions that leverage complementary strengths for mutual benefit.

Acquired Gold Strike One

In a transaction announced on July 3, 2025, GSR acquired a 100% interest in the Gold Strike One Project for approximately $15,000,000 in cash and common shares of Gold Strike (the "Gold Strike Shares"). The Gold Strike One Project is located approximately 225 km east of Mayo, and is comprised of 107 contiguous quartz mineral claims immediately adjacent to the south, west and north of Snowline Gold's Valley Deposit, for a total of 5,510 acres (2,230 hectares). See Figure 1.

Acquired Gold Strike Two

On May 6, 2025, GSR announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Strike Two Project from LIRECA. The Gold Strike Two Project comprises 293 contiguous quartz claims (ICY 1 to 293) covering approximately 14,495 acres (5,866 hectares). The Gold Strike Two Project encompasses the majority of the Rogue Pluton which is part of the Mayo Plutonic Suite and is in the Mayo Mining District, see Figure 1.

Figure 1: Location of the Gold Strike properties in Yukon

Earned 60% interest in Oweegee

Pursuant to the terms of an option agreement, the Company earned a 60% interest in Oweegee by funding, over a four-year period, cumulative exploration expenditures of $6,600,000 (including a 10% administrative markup) and by making staged cash and share payments totalling $500,000 and 285,714 shares, respectively and undertaking drilling on the property. Oweegee is a 31,077 hectare project in BC's Golden Triangle bordering Seabridge Gold's KSM project and Newmont's Brucejack mine. See Figure 2.

Figure 2: Location of Oweegee in BC's Golden Triangle with Market Capitalizations1

1 KSM reserves noted in this graphic are proven and probable.

Advisory board

Gold Strike's advisory board provides expert guidance, strategic insight and independent advice to Company management. Gold Strike's advisory board members are leaders in their fields who offer connections, feedback and industry knowledge, serving as a trusted sounding board. The additions to the advisory board during 2025 include:

Jim Gowans Mr. James (Jim) Gowans has more than 40 years of experience as a senior executive in the mining industry, with notable director and senior executive roles at Debswana Diamond Company, DeBeers SA, DeBeers Canada Inc., PT Inco, Cominco/Teck, and Placer Dome. Mr. Gowans held senior executive roles within Barrick Gold Corporation, and was subsequently a senior advisor to the chair of the board. In recent years, Mr. Gowans has held notable roles as CEO, president, and director of Arizona Mining Inc., as well as chairman of Dominion Diamond and director of Teck Resources. Mr. Gowans served as chair of the Mining Association of Canada.



Mr. Gowans holds a Bachelor Degree of Applied Science in Mineral Engineering from the University of British Columbia and attended the Banff School of Advanced Management. Tim Barry Mr. Barry is an accomplished geologist and mining executive with more than 20 years of international experience in Central Asia, Africa, the Americas, Canada and Australia. He sits on the board of several public companies and currently serves as the chief executive officer of Arras Minerals and Silver Bull Resources.



Mr. Barry holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand and is a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM). Dylan Dix With over 25 years' experience in the luxury goods industry, in particular the diamond sector, Mr. Dix has held various increasing executive roles within the industry including VP of marketing at Dominion Diamonds. Mr. Dix has a BA from the University of British Columbia and an M.A. from the University of the Arts in London.

2025 EXPLORATION SYNOPSIS

Gold Strike One

In August 2025, Gold Strike's exploration team visited Gold Strike One to conduct due diligence sampling and to familiarize themselves with the property, its geology and how it relates to Snowline Gold's proximal Valley deposit. Previous exploration by LIRECA highlighted soil anomalies of similar tenor to those obtained over the Valley deposit along the ridges to the south and to the northwest of the deposit and obtained rock samples elevated in gold. Rock sampling confirmed and enhanced previous work done on the property, with the highest of 33 samples returning 3.33 g/t and 0.583 g/t Au from the northwest corner of Gold Strike One. See GSR's news release dated November 6, 2025 for further information.

Information made public by Snowline's recently released PEA dated July 31, 2025 is aiding GSR's exploration efforts and includes results of a low-level close-spaced airborne drone magnetic survey which overlaps the southern portion of the Gold Strike One claims see Figure 3.

Figure 3: Gold Strike One Drone Magnetic Survey

This drone magnetic first vertical derivative image shows Gold Strike One's claim boundary. Areas of high gradient are red, and low gradient blue. Black dots are the drill collars used to define the Valley gold deposit. The intrusive hosting the Valley deposit is clearly mapped as a gradient low, the magnetic data maps the hornfels caused by this intrusive as a circular magnetic high around this deposit. NE-SW linear features map bedding in the sedimentary country rock. The black dotted lines highlight zones which have a similar magnetic signature to the Valley intrusives. These signatures overlap onto the Gold Strike One claims. Future work will include extensive soil sampling and drone surveys similar to Snowline's to cover the rest of the claims and ground geophysics to determine drill collar locations.

Gold Strike Two

GSR's geological team visited Gold Strike Two for an initial ten-day reconnaissance. Eighty rock samples were collected from various areas and submitted for analysis, results show gold-bearing, reduced intrusion-related gold system ("RIRGS") style mineralization in multiple areas. The work was highly encouraging with only a small percentage of the property being visited.

A glacial/ fluvial float train of mineralized boulders were traced for roughly 1.5 kilometres strike length up a valley. Mineralization was also located in two separate outcrops (prospects named TOR and Up-Ice), as well as mineralized hornfels found on the adjacent, hanging valleys. In all six new prospects were identified, in addition to TOR and Up-ice, the Corner Store, Hornfels, Iron Sentinel and Argeren's Daughter were named, demonstrating mineralization in RIRGS style and with gold-bearing sheeted veins being demonstrated at TOR, Corner Store and Hornfels (>0.1ppm up to 478ppb Au). High arsenic values were found at Corner Store (1.005%) and Up-Ice (3.16%) and high bismuth (2,610 ppm) and tungsten (2,920 ppm) values at TOR. These are grab samples; as such they serve the purpose of demonstrating the presence of mineralization but cannot be considered representative.

Soil sampling at Gold Strike Two (see Figure 4) focused on the Iron Sentinel prospect identified by LIRECA and confirmed by the 2025 rock samples reported in GSR's October 28, 2025, news release. Soil sampling assays reported up to 68 ppb Au, 3.25 ppm Ag, 894 ppm As, 8 ppm Bi, and 31 ppm Mo, averaging above 20 ppb Au over an 800m by 200m zone open in all directions. Soil sampling was conducted on a reconnaissance basis; sample spacing and soil horizon were selected to provide broad coverage, and the anomalous area remains open in all directions.

Figure 4: Gold Strike Two Soil Sampling Results

Soil sampling elsewhere confirmed Bi, As and W anomalies at the TOR, Hornfels and Corner Store prospects. This work confirms that the Company can use sampling of talus fines as a tool to define future drill targets. Future exploration programs are expected to focus on these areas. See GSR's news release dated November 6, 2025 for further information.

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of David Kelsch P.Geo. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Kelsch is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Kelsch has verified the data disclosed herein, including review of sampling procedures, chain of custody, and assay certificates, and has conducted a site visit to Gold Strike One and Gold Strike Two in August 2025. Verification was limited to the scope of the 2025 program and available records.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

