Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and contractors of the Company to purchase up to 4,585,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before November 6, 2030 and vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder vesting as to 25% every three months from the grant date. Of the options granted, 3,160,000 were awarded to directors and officers of the Company.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 5,520,715 stock options outstanding.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: Gold Strike Resources Corp.