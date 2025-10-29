Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: SADMF) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jim Gowans as the Chairman of Gold Strike's advisory board.

"Jim Gowans is a seasoned director with decades of senior executive experience in the mining industry," commented Peter Miles, CEO of Gold Strike. "Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Gowans has held leadership roles at highly regarded mining companies globally, consistently demonstrating a deep understanding of operational excellence, strategic development, and stakeholder engagement. His extensive expertise in corporate governance, coupled with his vast industry knowledge, is expected to enhance our strategic vision and strengthen our ability to execute on key initiatives."

Advisory Board

Gold Strike's advisory board provides expert guidance, strategic insight and independent advice to Company management. Gold Strike's advisory board members are leaders in their fields who offer connections, feedback and industry knowledge, serving as a trusted sounding board.

Jim Gowans - Biography

Mr. James (Jim) Gowans has more than 40 years of experience as a senior executive in the mining industry, with notable director and senior executive roles at Debswana Diamond Company in Botswana, DeBeers SA, DeBeers Canada Inc., PT Inco, Cominco/Teck, and Placer Dome. Mr. Gowans has served on the boards of numerous Canadian public companies, including Cameco, Arizona Mining, Trilogy Metals, Detour Gold, New Gold, Marathon Gold, Paycore Minerals, among others.

Mr. Gowans held senior executive roles within Barrick Gold Corporation as Executive Vice President and COO from January to July 2014, Co-President from July 2014 to August 2015, and subsequently senior advisor to the Chair of the Board of Barrick Gold Corporation from August to December 2015.

In recent years, Mr. Gowans has held notable roles as CEO, President, and director of Arizona Mining Inc. (acquired by South 32 for C$2.1 billion), as well as Chairman of Dominion Diamond (acquired by the Washington Group of Companies for US$1.2 billion).

Mr. Gowans' current appointments include Chairman of NexGold, a Director of NexMetals Mining Corp., a Director of Trilogy Metals Inc., as well as an Independent Director of Teck Resources.

In addition to his extensive mining knowledge and perspective on the importance of corporate social responsibility, Mr. Gowans served as chair of the Mining Association of Canada.

Mr. Gowans holds a Bachelor Degree of Applied Science in Mineral Engineering from the University of British Columbia and attended the Banff School of Advanced Management.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's strategic vision and execution of key initiatives.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking-statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272358

SOURCE: Gold Strike Resources Corp.