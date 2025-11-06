HIGHLIGHTS

Field crews visited the Gold Strike One ("GS1") and Gold Strike Two ("GS2") properties in August 2025 to conduct limited soil and rock sampling.

Two grab rock samples from GS1 returned 3.33 g/t and 0.583 g/t Au, consistent with a 1.42 g/t Au sample collected by LIRECA, the property vendor, in 2024.

GS1 rock sample and GS2 soil sample results confirm and enhance our thesis that the properties are highly prospective for reduced intrusion-related gold systems ("RIRGS").

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") Further to our news release of October 28, 2025 detailing rock sample results from GS2, the Company has received 33 rock sample results from GS1 and 113 soil sample results from GS2.

Grab rock sample results from GS1 (see Figure 2) corroborate and improve previous sampling done by the vendor, LIRECA Resources Inc. ("LIRECA"). The 2024 LIRECA data referenced herein are historical in nature and have been reviewed by the Company's Qualified Person to the extent possible; verification was limited to the available records and partial corroboration through Gold Strike's 2025 sampling. Soil sample results from GS2 confirm and enhance the rock sample results reported earlier. In general, our initial exploration on GS2 and due diligence of GS1 show gold and pathfinder elements consistent with the RIRGS model in both land packages. Grab samples are selective samples meant to confirm the presence of gold. Grab samples are not indicative of the average grade of mineralization.

Peter Miles, CEO, states: "We are pleased to see that our due diligence visit to GS1 and our initial, limited exploration of GS2 confirm and enhance our thesis that both properties are highly prospective for RIRGS-type gold systems. Given the proximity of GS1 to Snowline Gold's Valley deposit, we are encouraged to see an over three-gram gold rock sample from our limited due diligence sampling. The Company looks forward to a significantly more expansive exploration program on these properties in 2026."

In August 2025, Gold Strike's exploration team visited GS1 to conduct due diligence sampling and to familiarize themselves with the property, its geology and how it relates to Snowline Gold's proximal Valley deposit. The Company is pleased to note that the rock sampling confirmed and enhanced previous work done on the property with the highest of 33 samples returning 3.33 g/t and 0.583 g/t Au from the northwest corner of GS1.

Soil sampling at GS2 (see Figure 3) focused on the Iron Sentinel prospect identified by LIRECA and confirmed by the 2025 rock samples reported in our October 28, 2025 news release. Soil sampling assays reported up to 68 ppb Au, 3.25 ppm Ag, 894 ppm As, 8 ppm Bi, and 31 ppm Mo, averaging above 20 ppb Au over an 800m by 200m zone open in all directions. Soil sampling was conducted on a reconnaissance basis; grid spacing and soil horizon were selected to provide broad coverage and the anomalous area remains open in all directions.

Soil sampling elsewhere confirmed Bi, As and W anomalies at the TOR, Hornfels and Corner Store prospects. This work confirms that the Company can use sampling of talus fines as a tool to define future drill targets. Future exploration programs are expected to focus on these areas.

QA/QC

Samples were freighted by chain of custody to the ALS Global preparation lab in Terrace, BC, were processed then sent for assay in Vancouver, BC. ALS Global is an independent ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified geochemistry laboratory. The approximately 2 kg rock samples were crushed <2mm 70% then split to 250 g, pulverized to <75um (85% passing) then a 30g sample was split for fire assay (Au-ICP21) with a ICP-AES finish for gold and a 0.25 g sample for multi-element ICP MS using a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61). The soil samples were dried, and then screened to -180um, 25g of this sample underwent multi-element super trace process (AuME-ST43) a four-acid digest multi-element super trace ICPMS package. The lab submits internal standards, duplicates and blanks and all of these reported within their expected limits. In addition to the laboratory's internal QA/QC, Gold Strike inserted external blanks and standards at appropriate intervals during sampling; results were within acceptable ranges for the purposes of this early-stage program.

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of David Kelsch P.Geo. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Kelsch is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Kelsch has verified the data disclosed herein, including review of sampling procedures, chain of custody, and assay certificates, and has conducted a site visit to GS1 and GS2 in August 2025. Verification was limited to the scope of the 2025 program and available records.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. Exploration activities in Yukon are subject to permitting and regulatory approvals, seasonal access constraints, engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders, and availability of financing.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations.

The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

