CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen rose to nearly a near 4-week highs of 160.67 against the euro and 171.47 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 161.54 and 172.06, respectively.The yen edged up to 157.25 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 157.69.Against the pound, the yen advanced to a 5-week high of 190.85 from last week's closing value of 192.44.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to near 4-week highs of 96.49 and 87.32 from last week's closing quotes of 96.90 and 87.61, respectively.The yen rose to a 1-week high of 108.94 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 109.33.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 169.00 against the franc, 154.00 against the greenback, 189.00 against the pound, 94.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 106.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX