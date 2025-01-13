ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF), a German wind turbine maker, Monday announced that it received orders for 36 N163/6.X turbines for projects in Canada.The names of the customers and wind farms have not been disclosed.The Nordex Group will deliver Delta4000 series turbines in the spring of 2026, which will be used in wind farms in Nova Scotia in Canada.In the orders, received in late December, each turbine will have a nominal output of 7 MW and will be installed on 118-meter steel towers to perform well in Nova Scotia's cold winters. Some turbines will also have the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System to prevent ice buildup on the rotor blades.CEO of Division North America Manav Sharma said the Nordex Group has surpassed 1 GW in sales from North America in 2024 with the latest orders, marking a 350% increase over the previous year. The orders highlights its strong growth in the North American market.Friday, NRDXF had closed at $12.40.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX