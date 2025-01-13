HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L), a British public services provider, announced Monday the appointment of Anthony Kirby as Group Chief Executive designate to succeed Mark Irwin, who intends to retire from the role.Irwin, after 12 years with Serco, will step down as Group CEO on February 28. Kirby, currently CEO of UK & Europe, the Group's largest division, will become Group CEO from March 1.Irwin will continue to serve as a strategic adviser through a transition period.John Rishton, Chair of Serco, said, 'Since we attracted Anthony from Compass Group, he has been part of our internal succession planning. During this time he has held a number of critical roles at Serco, including being Group Chief Operating Officer and successfully leading the UK & Europe business. The Board is confident that Anthony has the skills, determination and leadership attributes to deliver against our strategy.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX