Waaree Energies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Enel Green Power India (EGP India). From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Enel Green Power India (EGP India) from Enel Green Power Development S. R. L. for INR 7. 92 billion ($91. 7 million), subject to closing adjustments. EGP India, part of Italy's Enel Group, operates a 640 MW (AC) renewable energy platform, including solar and wind projects, and has a 2. 5 GW project pipeline across India. The deal expands Waaree's project development pipeline, strengthens its wind project ...

