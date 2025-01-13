BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CME Group announced that its international average daily volume reached 7.8 million contracts in 2024, up 14% from 2023. Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 26.5 million contracts in 2024, up 9% over 2023.'We were especially pleased to see so many clients outside the U.S. turning to CME Group to access the markets and trade products they needed to navigate through ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty last year. Looking ahead, risk management will remain essential in 2025, and we are focused on helping our clients to manage risk and unlock opportunities,' said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX