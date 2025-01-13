BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence strengthened notably in December from the last year, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.The consumer sentiment index rose to -30.3 in December from -44.4 last year.All four sub-components of the index improved from the last year's level. The economic outlook indicator advanced moderately to -23.2 from -28.5 a year ago.Meanwhile, the past financial situation sub-index registered a sharp rebound in December, to -44.9 from -63.5. Likewise, the financial outlook index hit -25.1, up from -45.7 in the prior year.The indicator measuring the time to make major purchases reached -28.1 compared to -39.8 in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX