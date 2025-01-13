ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales continued to grow sharply in November and at a slightly slower pace compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.The volume of retail sales climbed 16.4 percent on a yearly basis in November, following a 15.5 percent growth in October.Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, surged 21.9 percent annually in November, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 11.1 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales rose only 0.1 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 1.9 percent, faster than the 0.5 percent rise seen a month ago. Nonetheless, this was the sixth consecutive increase.Elsewhere, Turkey's current account deficit widened to $2.87 billion in November from $2.62 billion in the corresponding month last year, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed.The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $3.4 billion. Meanwhile, the goods deficit rose to $5.23 billion from $4.47 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX