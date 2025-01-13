Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
WKN: A1XFA8 | ISIN: FR0011742329 | Ticker-Symbol: M6P
13.01.25
1,120 Euro
-0,172
-13,31 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 07:48 Uhr
MCPHY ENERGY SA: McPhy revises its 2024 revenue guidance to approximately 11m€

Finanznachrichten News

Foussemagne (France), on January 13th, 2025 - 7:45 am CET - McPhy Energy, a leading European player in alkaline electrolyzer technology and manufacturing, today announces that it has revised its revenue guidance for the 2024 financial year ending December 31, 2024 to approximately 11 million euros, instead of a range between 18 and 22 million euros as communicated on October 29, 2024.

This downward revision results mainly from:

  • on one hand, the fact that the Djewels project has not been taken into account for 2024, as the parties are currently pursuing their discussions; and
  • secondly, the partial termination of a legacy mobility contract to supply stations. As a reminder, contracts relating to projects in progress on July 16, 2024, the date of completion of the sale of the stations business, remain the responsibility of McPhy.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).


